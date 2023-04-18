Clár sa Charr 13: Athchúrsáil

With only two weeks left of Clár sa Charr, make sure you tune in on Tuesdays to get your Gaeilge on Beat Breakfast.

On this week's episode of Clár sa Charr, Kate and Cormac were talking about how to make a more sustainable and healthier living as it was An tSeachtain Glas in school.

Listen in next Tuesday morning to improve your Gaeilge and you could get your hands on a €50 One4All for giving it a go.

For a shot at winning a €50 One4All voucher, all you have to do is send us a voice message with you using our 'focal' (word) of the day, to 085-1029103.

Music Dé Domhnaigh presenter Jessica Ní Mháirtín hopes that this Irish language initiative will encourage people to speak cúpla focal to each other - even if it's just for a few minutes in the morning.

Listen back to episode 13 of Clár sa Charr, anseo!