Cristiano Ronaldo sentenced to 99 lashes for 'adultery'

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will face a sentence of '99 lashes for adultery' the next time he visits Iran.

According to reports from Iran, the Portuguese footballer is sentenced because of a photo with a disabled painter.

The 'Sharq Emroz' channel report that a large number of lawyers in the country have filed a complaint over the Al-Nassr star due to the picture.

The picture was taken in his visit with Al-Nassr to face Persepolis in Iran in the group stage of the Asian Champions League in September.

#Ronaldo could be given 99 lashes for kissing an Iranian fan In September, during a visit to Iran, Ronaldo met his fan Fatima, a disabled girl, hugged and kissed her, which is 'HARAM' as per Islamic #Sharia Law If Ronaldo ever returns to Iran, he will be arrested, get 99 lashes pic.twitter.com/R6SbFwQg3W — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) October 12, 2023

Ronaldo, who is in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, is said to have committed adultery for hugging Iranian painter Fatima Hamami, who is 85 percent paralyzed.

The woman wanted to give Ronaldo a painting that she had made especially for him. During this meeting, Ronaldo hugged the woman as a thank you. A video of the appointment circulated on social networks.

According to 'Sharq Emroz', a large number of Iranian lawyers have filed a complaint about this hug, because according to Iranian law, touching a woman is equivalent to adultery.

The network writes that the Iranian justice system reacted quickly and sentenced Cristiano Ronaldo to 99 lashes, which the Portuguese will receive the next time he travels to Iran.

Al Nassr is competing in the Asian Champions League after having passed the play off round.

They are grouped with Iranian Persepolis , Qatari Al-Duhail and Tajikistan's Istiklol , they will not have to return to Iran in this phase of the competition.

