Dáil votes in favour of banning sale of vaping products to minors

The Dáil has voted in favour of banning the sale of vaping products to people under the age of 18.

Following the vote on Wednesday evening, the proposed legislation will now pass to the Seanad for consideration.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he hopes the legislation will be passed before Christmas.

The changes would also see a ban on advertising of vaping products near schools and on public transport.

Advertisement

Retailers selling the products would also be subject to a licensing system, and vapes would no longer be available in vending machines.

The result of the Dáil vote has been widely welcomed, with the Asthma Society of Ireland stressing that vapes "are a product to be taken seriously".

The group's chief executive Eilis Ní Chaithnia said the proposed measures are "one step", but added: "What needs to follow after this is a ban on all vape flavours, because they're obviously attractive to young people."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.