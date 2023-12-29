Damage after 'Possible Tornado' in Wexford

County Wexford family reports damage to property after a possible tornado hit their home.

According to Extra.ie, this Wexford family was one of the worst affected during Thursday's Storm Gerritt.

In what the family has described as "a train hurtling through their home", Thursday's storm caused 'tornado-like' winds.

The home in Duncormick, County Wexford, suffered significant damage as a result of Storm Gerritt's high winds. Sheets of galvanised steel, tiles from the roof and farm sheds are some of the damages noted by the family.

Wexford was one of the worst-affected counties during Storm Gerritt, receiving a battering of severe wind, rain and hailstones as well as thunder and lightening during the storm on Thursday night. This battering caused a 'possible' tornado in the south Wexford village.

