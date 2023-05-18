Play Button
'Do Not Swim' notice for Wexford beaches has been lifted

'Do Not Swim' notice for Wexford beaches has been lifted
Joleen Murphy
The local authorities in Co. Wexford have confirmed that the recent 'Do Not Swim' notice issued to local beaches has now been lifted.

Earlier this week, Wexford County Council issued the notices for Ballinesker, White Gap and Culleton’s Gap Beaches and Curracloe.

They issued a statement on Monday (May 15th) following recent testing undertaken by their Environmental team.

The 'Do Not Swim' notice was put in place due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

However, following further testing and recent results this week, the local authority have no lifted the advisory.

Elevated levels of bacteria

It read that testing conducted as part of the Council’s investigation into bathing water quality showed elevated levels for Intestinal enterococci bacteria.

Following consultation with the HSE, it was necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices to the above beaches.

The notice was in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Any updates or warnings about beaches, or their water quality, in Co. Wexford will be issued via the Council’s website.

People can also find more information on their local coastline's condition at beaches.ie.

 

