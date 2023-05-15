Popular Wexford beaches issued Do Not Swim notices

Wexford County Council has issued "Do Not Swim" notices for a number of beaches in Co. Wexford.

The local authority have issued the notices for Ballinesker, White Gap and Culleton’s Gap Beaches and Curracloe.

The issued a statement today saying that testing conducted as part of the Council’s investigation into bathing water quality showed elevated levels for Intestinal enterococci bacteria at White Gap Beach, Curracloe.

Following consultation with the HSE, it is necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices at the above beaches in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Water Quality Report

Further samples have been taken today and results are expected on Wednesday 17th May.

The bathing prohibition notices will then be reviewed.

The Council’s Environmental Technical Team are investigating the matter.

Bathing water quality results for 18 Wexford beaches sampled over the 2022 bathing season, have been mainly excellent as published recently in the EPA Annual Bathing Water Quality Report.

❗️DO NOT SWIM PUBLIC NOTICE - Ballinesker, White Gap and Culleton’s Gap Beaches, Curracloe



With Immediate Effect.



For more information go to: https://t.co/vHpZW2tANW pic.twitter.com/dbRShSIzXu — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) May 15, 2023

Wexford County Council advises members of the public visiting the above beaches to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.

Further updates will be issued via the Council’s website.

More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on beaches.ie.

