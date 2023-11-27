Domestic violence victims entitled to five days leave

Ireland has become one of the first countries in Europe to provide paid work leave to victims of domestic abuse.

Statutory Domestic Violence Leave will provide up to five days of fully paid absence annually to employees impacted by domestic violence.

34,000 cases of domestic abuse were reported to Women's Aid last year.

Partner and Head of Employment Law at EY Deirdre Malone says the legislation is a significant step.

"Domestic violence is absolutely something that interacts with the workplace. Employee well-being and productivity are impacted by people who are suffering from domestic violence.

"This allows an awareness to be created around it, and really to put in place a supportive workplace environment for people."

Anne Clarke, Manager of Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service, says the leave will give victims the opportunity to access support without having to worry about missing work or pay.

"If somebody is experiencing domestic abuse and they need to take a day off, maybe to seek medical assistance, to obtain support from a DV support service.

"What we find a lot is to attend court. To apply for a DV safety, protection order, or even just to go down and make a statement to the guards."

