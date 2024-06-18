Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Eamon Ryan to step down as leader of the Green Party

Eamon Ryan to step down as leader of the Green Party
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Eamon Ryan is stepping down as leader of the Green Party.

He will make a formal announcement shortly.

This news just broke in the past hour and Eamon Ryan is to give a press conference following this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

It’s understood he has informed the parliamentary party and Government leaders that he will resign as leader of the party.

Advertisement

It’s after the Greens lost both their seats in the European Parliament in the recent elections and although they did slightly better than expected in the locals, they still didn’t fare that well, losing half their seats.

Eamon Ryan‘s resignation would mean he’s the second coalition leader to stand down this year, after former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar resigned as Fine Gael leader in April.

More to follow.. 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí in Tipperary seize car from uninsured, drug positive learner driver

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Waterford Gardaí investigate unexplained sexual noises playing near funerals

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 3

Katy Perry announces first new music in two years

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement