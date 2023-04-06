Eight women charged for involvement in child sex ring

These eight women (seven pictured) are among 21 people found guilty of involvement in a child sex ring that actively abused seven children in the UK.

All of the affected children were aged under twelve.

Six of the women pictured have recently been sentenced with a further two to appear in court in May. Thirteen other members of the child sex ring were sentenced at earlier dates.

The sex ring's cover was blown back in 2017 when a child was presented at a hospital with a suspicious injury. The child's injury prompted doctors to refer the matter to police who commenced an investigation.

Police have revealed that the sex ring was the largest to have been uncovered in the West Midlands with the investigators carrying out 70 interviews.

It is understood that all child victims experienced a "significant" amount of trauma, with Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Drover describing the abuse as the most "shocking I have seen in my career."

Below are details of the seven women pictured:

Kirsty Webb, 36. Jailed for 10 years, given an indefinite restraining order in respect of the victims, and a 30-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). Pamela Howells, 58. Jailed for seven years for three child sex offences. Handed an SHPO for 15 years and an indefinite restraining order. Ann Marie Clare, 43. Jailed for eight years for four child sex offences, with an extended licence period of three years for 11 years in total. She was also handed an SHPO for 30 years and an indefinite restraining order. Tracey Baker, 41. Guilty of five child sex abuse offences and sentenced to 16 years and given an SHPO and a restraining order. Jane Evans, 71. Unfit to plea but a jury decided she committed the acts alleged. She was sentenced to a supervision order and a SHPO. Natalie Wellington, 44. Convicted of four child sex offences and jailed for 17 years, including an extra year on an extended licence, alongside an indefinite restraining order and indefinite SHPO. Violet Griffiths, 66. To be sentenced in May. Natasha Webb, 37. Due to be sentenced at a later date.

Below is a list of the convicted men:

James Evans, 38. Jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years and given an indefinite SHPO. Mark Smith, 34. Jailed for 19 years with an extended licence period of six years, making a total of 25 years, for four child sex offences. He was also handed an SHPO for 30 years and an indefinite restraining order. Lee Webb, 40. Guilty of three child sex offences and was jailed for six years with a 30-year SHPO and an indefinite restraining order. Dean Webb, 35. Found not fit to plea but a jury decided he had committed the acts alleged. He was given a two-year supervision order and a 40-year SHPO. Stephen Webb, 65. Found not fit to plea but the jury decided he had committed the acts alleged. He was given an absolute discharge for health reasons. David Baker, 41. Found guilty of seven child sex offences and sentenced to 21 years imprisonment including one year on a licence, as well as an indefinite SHPO and an indefinite restraining order. Luke Baker, 22. Jailed for two years and four months for two child sex offences and was also handed a restraining order until further notice and a 15-year SHPO. David Evans, 72. Jailed for three-and-a-half years for two offences and given indefinite restraining and SHPO orders. Philip Wellington, 50, Found guilty of three child sex offences and hailed for nine years and given an SHPO and a restraining order, both to last until further order. Jason Evans, 25. Guilty of three offences and sentenced to two years and six months, a restraining order until further notice and a 15-year SHPO. Ryan Evans, 23. Guilty of one child sex offence and sentenced to a three-year community order, a restraining order and a 15-year SHPO. Matthew Evans, 32. Sentenced in May after being found guilty of two child sex offences. John Griffiths, 66. Guilty of two child sex offences and will be sentenced in May.

Speaking on behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, Joanne Jakymec noted that "with the exception of one of the offenders who admitted what they had done, none of the rest have shown the slightest remorse."