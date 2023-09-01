Electric Picnic 2023: All you need to know

Electric Picnic gets underway this Friday, with 70,000 people set to attend the three-day festival in Stradbally, Laois.

Some of the headline acts in this year's festival includes The Script, The Killers, Billie Eilish and Niall Horan.

Niall Horan is set to be on the main stage on Friday from 9:10pm, with Billie Eilish to begin at 10:45.

Other notable acts include Steve Lacey, Gavin James, Lyra, The Saw Doctors and Nell Mescal.

The weather for those attending is set to be positive, with highs of between 20 and 23 degrees.

This year will see the introduction of the Safer Nightlife Programme to promote safety for festival goers over the weekend.

As part of the programme, drug bins have been made available on-site to dispose of drugs anonymously.

The initiative aims to reduce the potential risks associated with drug use at concerts and festivals. Drugs will be tested on-site with results posted at the festival.

There is also a ban on single-use vapes at the festival, due to their environmental impact.

By Michael Bolton

