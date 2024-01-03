Play Button
Emergency services attend car fire on M9 in South Kilkenny

Fire Service, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Emergency services are attending to a car engulfed in flames on the M9 this morning.

The incident happened on the M9 Southbound at Junction 11, Mullinavat Co. Kilkenny.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place with hopes that it will reopen at 12 midday.

Gardaí have said there was no collision and couldn't give any information on whether there are any injuries at this time.

More to follow

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

