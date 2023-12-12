Energy war may be on way as further cuts to prices announced

SSE Airtricity has announced a further 12.8 per cent price decrease for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

There has been a 12.8 per cent decrease in domestic electricity rates and an 11.5 per cent decrease in domestic gas rates.

It is the second decrease from SSE Airtricity in three months.

With the latest decrease, it means prices for some customers will have come down almost 20 per cent since the summer.

The announced reductions will see a typical dual-fuel customer save €376.36 (including VAT) annually.

All domestic gas and electricity customers on a variable rate in the Republic of Ireland will have the reduced rate automatically applied from February 1st.

Speaking about the news, Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity, said: “We’re really happy to announce a further price decrease for our customers today, in what we hope is welcome news.

"As a company, we’ve stayed true to our word and we continue to pass on savings to customers at the earliest possible opportunity. We’ve also worked hard over the last couple of years to support our customers as much as possible, with unrivalled financial supports and protections.

“SSE Airtricity is equally committed to delivering energy solutions that practically support our customers on their path to net-zero through energy efficiency upgrades.

"The importance of increasing energy efficiency and the urgency of decarbonisation must remain a focus in all of our energy conversations. We encourage people to shop around as there is real value to be found from doing so, and those who do switch can be assured that they will still receive their government credits.”

SSE Airtricity recognises that this will continue to be a difficult time for many and encourages any customer experiencing difficulties with their bills to contact their customer care team, in confidence, who will work with them to find a solution.

Kenneth Fox

