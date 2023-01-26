Enoch Burke faces €700 daily fine if he continues to go against court order

Enoch Burke faces a €700 daily fine if he continues to go against a court order to stay away from Wilson's Hospital School.

Despite being dismissed from his teaching role last week, Mr Burke has continued to attend at the Co Westmeath school.

Enoch Burke returned to the school again today in Westmeath, for the third day in a row, where he was dropped off by his father at around 8.45am this morning.

Mr Burke spent several hours at the school yesterday before leaving at around 1:40pm, as the school was closing for a half day.

The High Court has ruled that he will be fined €700 for each day that be defies the court order to stay away from the school.

It'll take effect from 2pm on Friday, unless he agrees to purge his contempt before then.

The teacher was sacked from his position last week after refusing to address a student by a new name and the they/them pronouns.

Mr Burke was arrested for trespassing when he showed up to the school on Tuesday morning. He was brought to Mullingar Garda Station but later released without charge. The teacher immediately returned to the school and left at the end of the school day at 4pm.

As reported by The Irish Times, Mr Burke attended the school on Friday last and was informed of his dismissal in person at 3.30pm in the presence of the board of management's chairperson John Rogers and the school's principal Frank Milling.

The decision followed a disciplinary meeting held at a hotel in Mullingar, Co Westmeath last Thursday, which Mr Burke and members of his family attended.

The Burkes disrupted the proceedings and gardaí were called to the hotel on two occasions.

After the extraordinary events over the past few days people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

