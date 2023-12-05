Extra 900 schools to benefit from hot meals

An extra 900 schools are set to receive hot meals next year.

It brings the total to 1400 schools across Ireland where children will benefit from free hot meals.

The programme was originally launched in 2019, with just 30 schools included in the trial.

From April 2024, approximately 150 schools in the South East will be added to the scheme.

The addition of 900 extra schools was announced in Budget 2024. However earlier this year, it was announced that all DEIS schools would be added to the programme.

The target for the Department of Social Protection is to have the scheme rolled out to all schools around the country by 2030.

You can find the full list of schools added to the programme here.

