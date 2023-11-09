Extremely rare event happening in our skies this morning

We're being urged to look up this morning.

Venus, the brightest planet in the sky is sitting right next to the moon, an extremely rare event.

It appears as a very bright star just beneath the crescent moon between 7 and 8 am, getting closer and closer until the moon passes in front of it at around 9.30.

Astronomy Ireland says most people will never see this event again in their lifetime, and it's asking people to send in their records of what they see to be archived in the National Library.

