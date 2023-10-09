Family run Dungarvan Brewing Company sold after 13 years of operation

After 13 years in operation, the popular Dungarvan Brewing Company in Co. Waterford has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

According to Waterfornews.ie, the craft beer company has been brewing since 2010 in the South-East of Ireland.

The microbrewery was founded by head brewer Cormac O’Dwyer, his wife Jen Uí Dhuibhir, his sister Claire Dalton and her husband Tom Dalton.

Some of the company’s popular products include Helvick Gold Blonde Ale, Copper Coast Red Ale, Black Rock Irish Stout and Mine Head American Pale Ale.

Tom Dauber has been announced as the new owner of the brewery.

Been a while coming but great to be able to finally share publicly... pic.twitter.com/QF4WtAljAk — 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓮 𝓓𝓪𝓵𝓽𝓸𝓷 (@claire_dalton) October 4, 2023

Claire Dalton announced the sale on X (formerly Twitter), which reads: “After an incredible journey that has spanned over a decade I am thrilled to announce that Dungarvan Brewing Company is passing into new hands.

“Tom Dauber, an incredibly talented and passionate individual, will be taking the helm as the new owner and steward of our beloved brewery. We are incredibly fortunate to have found a buyer who is keen to continue the legacy of the brewery, and Tom has exciting plans to take the business into its next phase, bringing with it growth and development of the brand and beers.

“The journey of Dungarvan Brewing Company has been one filled with challenges and triumphs. We’ve witnessed a remarkable transformation in the Irish craft beer scene, from just a handful of breweries to a vibrant, diverse and dynamic community that has gained recognition on the global stage. It’s been an absolute privilege to be a part of this evolution, and I am immensely proud of the role Dungarvan Brewing Company has played in shaping the industry and our local community.

“My own plan is to continue to be a part of the business, working alongside Tom and his team, and contributing to the legacy we’ve built together.”

