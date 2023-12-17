Fire breaks out at hotel in Galway due to house asylum seekers

A fire has broken out at a former hotel in Galway, which was due to house asylum seekers.

It is understood that 70 international protection applicants are due to be moved into the former Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill near Oughterard later this week.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 pm last night and brought the fire under control.

Gardaí have confirmed there was no one inside the building at the time, and a technical examination will be conducted on Sunday.

Protestors - who claim the location is inappropriate for refugees - had formed a blockade at the entrance of the site on Saturday.

