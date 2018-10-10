Fire reported in Kilkenny; part of the River Court Hotel

10 October 2018

Emergency services in Kilkenny are dealing with a ‘major’ fire in the city this morning.

The building is believed to be a part of the former restaurant of River Court Hotely.

Gadaí have confirmed that four units of fire service and Gardaí are in attendance.

Smoke is said to bellowing heavily and John street, John’s Quay and John’s Bridge are all currently closed.

There are reports of massive delays in the area; traffic restrictions and diversions are in place.

The area will be closed for a number of hours.

There as yet are no details of how the fire started.

More as we get it

Share it:













Don't Miss