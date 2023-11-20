First tranche of cost-of-living support payments to be made this week

Hundreds of thousands of people will receive payments this week under the first tranche of cost-of-living support payments agreed as part of Budget 2024.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has outlined the details of the three payments totalling €230 million due to be paid out.

A €300 fuel allowance lump sum payment will be paid to 409,000 households throughout the week.

From Wednesday to Friday, a €400 disability support grant will be paid to 214,000 people with disabilities who receive disability allowance, invalidity pension or the blind pension.

On Thursday, a €400 lump sum working family payment will be paid to 45,000 families, with 97,000 children.

All lump sum supports are automatically paid to eligible recipients, with no application required.

Nine lump sum payments

The three payments are the first of a total of nine lump sums that will be paid between November and January.

Ms Humphreys said the social protection package in Budget 2024 was the largest in the history of the State.

She provided details of the payments at Shed Fest in Virginia, Co Cavan – the first-ever national conference held by the Irish Men’s Sheds Association.

The Minister said: “The Government is conscious that the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact families the length and breadth of the country.

“This week, we are rolling out the first three of the lump sum payments that I secured as part of Budget 2024.

“This will see some 409,000 households in receipt of the fuel allowance receive a €300 lump sum.

“In addition, some 45,000 families that receive the working family payment will get a lump sum of €400, and 214,000 people with disabilities will also receive a €400 lump sum payment.

“The payments being paid this week will be followed by six further lump sum payments over the coming weeks, including a €400 carer’s support grant, a double child benefit payment, and Christmas and January double payments.

“This suite of lump sum payments means that people will have extra money in their pockets, which will ease the pressure and stress that many households are facing.”

The budget also included an across-the-board increase in welfare payments of €12 per week from January 2024.

By David Young, PA

