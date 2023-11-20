Five men arrested in connection to Carlow shooting last year

Gardaí have made several arrests in the South East following investigations into a shooting last year.

The incident occurred in Carlow, almost 12 months ago, on the 5th of December 2022.

In a statement today, An Garda Síochána have made several arrests as part of their investigation.

It's understood searches were carried out earlier this morning in Carlow, Wexford and Waterford.

Advertisement

A total of five men were arrested by Gardaí.

Three of the men are aged in their 20s, one in his 30s, and the other in his 50s.

They are currently detained at a number of Garda Stations in the South East under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Previous Appeal

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, 5th December 2022.

Advertisement

A approximately 6pm, Gardaí were alerted after a number of shots were fired at a house in the Laurels Estate on Tullow Road.

A window to the front of the property was damaged but there was no reports of any injuries. It understood those responsible fled from the scene in car.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination is currently taking place along with local enquires.

Investigating Gardaí have been appealing to anyone who was in the Laurels Estate area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on the 5th December 2022 who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Advertisement

Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the Incident Room at Carlow Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or at the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.