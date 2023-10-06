Former Labour leader Wexford's Brendan Howlin will not contest next election

Former Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has confirmed he will not run in the next general election.

Having first been appointed to the Seanad by then-taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald in 1982, Mr Howlin was subsequently elected as a TD for Wexford in 1987.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the 67-year-old wrote: "It has been and remains the privilege of my life to have represented my beloved Wexford in nine consecutive Dáileanna.

"I am forever grateful for the support I have received for almost four decades from the Wexford people and the wonderful members of the Labour Party."

During Labour's various spells in government from the 1990s through to the 2010s, Mr Howlin held various ministerial portfolios, including health, the environment, and public expenditure and reform.

Mr Howlin took the helm of the party following a poor showing in the 2016 general election, which brought about Joan Burton's resignation. He remained as party leader until the fallout of the 2020 general election.

His statement added that during his time as an elected representative, he witnessed "the positive transformation of our country, both economically and culturally".

He added there are still many challenges to overcome, and concluded: "After the next general election that task will fall to others.

"For my part, I will continue to work to the best of my ability for all Wexford people. I will also do all that I can to ensure that our great county continues to be served by a Labour TD in the decades to come."

By Muireann Duffy

