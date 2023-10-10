Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Former Mayor of Waterford 'Ollie' Clery passes on, funeral arrangements announced

Former Mayor of Waterford 'Ollie' Clery passes on, funeral arrangements announced
Oliver-Clery former Mayer of Waterford 1
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Beloved former Mayor of Waterford City Oliver Clery has passed on.

According to Waterfordnews.ie, the former politician from Daisy Terrace, Summerhill died on Sunday, October 8.

More commonly referred to as ‘Olllie’, Mr Clery was a highly respected politician and family man who was very popular among the people of the Déíse county.

He is survived by his wife Mary, children, Gerard, Daphne and Conor, daughter-in-law, Catherine and Tatiana, son-in-law, Chris.

Advertisement

The former Mayor who served in 2002 is also survived by grandchildren, Darragh, Ryan, Millie, Ella, Anya, Jack and Oisin, his sisters, Gabriel and Theresa, family and very wide circle of friends.

Mr Clery was predeceased by his brothers, Johnny, Eddie and Mattie, and by his sisters, Bernie and Maudie.

It is believed that Mr Clery’s remains will be reposing at Tom Hennessy’s funeral home, Johnstown (X91Fw4A), today, Tuesday, October 10, from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday, October 11, at 1pm, in St John’s Church, Parnell Street, Waterford.

Advertisement

Following the funeral mass cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork, on Thursday, at 2pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

BREAKING! Chelsea legend Eden Hazard retires

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Minimum wage set to increase

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 3

When is Budget 2024 announced? Full schedule and where to watch

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement