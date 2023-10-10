Former Mayor of Waterford 'Ollie' Clery passes on, funeral arrangements announced

Beloved former Mayor of Waterford City Oliver Clery has passed on.

According to Waterfordnews.ie, the former politician from Daisy Terrace, Summerhill died on Sunday, October 8.

More commonly referred to as ‘Olllie’, Mr Clery was a highly respected politician and family man who was very popular among the people of the Déíse county.

He is survived by his wife Mary, children, Gerard, Daphne and Conor, daughter-in-law, Catherine and Tatiana, son-in-law, Chris.

The former Mayor who served in 2002 is also survived by grandchildren, Darragh, Ryan, Millie, Ella, Anya, Jack and Oisin, his sisters, Gabriel and Theresa, family and very wide circle of friends.

Mr Clery was predeceased by his brothers, Johnny, Eddie and Mattie, and by his sisters, Bernie and Maudie.

It is believed that Mr Clery’s remains will be reposing at Tom Hennessy’s funeral home, Johnstown (X91Fw4A), today, Tuesday, October 10, from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday, October 11, at 1pm, in St John’s Church, Parnell Street, Waterford.

Following the funeral mass cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork, on Thursday, at 2pm.

