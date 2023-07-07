Former SETU students named on Women's World Cup squad

Three former students of South East Technological University (SETU) have been named on Ireland's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad.

The former students, who all studied on the BA in Sports Coaching and Business Management course at the SETU Carlow campus, are part of a 23-strong squad that will represent Ireland in Australia and New Zealand in the international championship which begins on 20 July.

Among the squad are Aine O'Gorman, who currently plays for Shamrock Rovers, Claire O'Riordan, who plays for Glasgow Celtic, and Louise Quinn who plays for Birmingham City.

Speaking about the news, President of SETU, Professor Veronica Campbell, said, “I am thrilled to hear of the success of our SETU graduates in being called to represent Ireland at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

"SETU has a long history of sporting excellence, supporting athletes on a dual career pathway who are aiming for success both on and off the sporting field.

"I am delighted to see our graduates represent us on the world stage and I wish Áine, Claire, Louise, and the entire Ireland women’s squad every success in the championship.”

South East representation

SETU is well represented at the Women's World Cup, as the backroom team for the Irish squad features past and present SETU graduates and staff. Tom Elmes, Assistant Coach is a former course assistant at SETU; Hannah Tobin Jones will work as a sports therapist and is a current SETU, FAI and PFAI scholar

Gerard Dunne, who is a former SETU graduate and lecturer will work as a member of the squad's analysis team. SETU graduate Robert Sweeney will work with the team as an opposition analyst.

Advertisement

The naming of the squad comes after SETU's recent announcement to launch its annual postgraduate scholarship in partnership with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFA Ireland) which is open to both football players and coaches, who wish to study at SETU.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.