Four-year-old son of South East man stabbed to death in London

A four-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his mother in their London home.

Kobi Dooley-Macharia was killed on Wednesday night at a house in Montague Road, Hackney.

That's according to the Irish Independent.

Police were called by neighbours who had raised concerns about the welfare of a child.

Advertisement

Officers went inside to find Kobi who had suffered knife injuries.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

His mother Keziah Macharia was arrested and has been charged with murder.

The 41-year-old will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Advertisement

Kobi's father is an Irish national and comes from a well-respected family in the South East. They own a long-standing local business and have sporting connections.

He was not in London at the time of the incident but has been based there for several years because of work.

Relatives of the father have travelled to the UK to support the young father.

It's understood he was planning a trip back to Ireland for Christmas.

Wednesday night

Advertisement

Police officers attended the scene in Montague Road at roughly 10:50 pm on Wednesday night.

They were supported by the London Ambulance Service.

Kobi was discovered with critical injuries including stab and slash wounds.

Paramedics gave emergency treatment to the four-year-old before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

Keziah Macharia, understood to be a UK national, was questioned by Metropolitan police officers at the scene.

She was discovered blood-soaked in her pyjamas and was in a very distressed condition at the time.

An investigation is underway and police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.