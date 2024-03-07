Full Palliative Care Services to finally be made available for children in South East

Full Palliative Care Services are to be finally made available for children in South East.

It follows several high-profile cases in the region where terminally ill children were unable to receive such care from home, at the end of their lives.

The announcement of the expanded Paediatric Palliative Care Services now puts the South East in line with all other regions in Ireland.

Four specialist care teams are now providing care in the region as part of a multidiscipliniary approach which the HSE says will 'ensure children can receive palliative care and die at home in line with the wishes of the family.'

In a statement, the CEO of the HSE Bernard Gloster apologised to the families of Fiadh O Connor from Wexford and Danny Norris from County Waterford, who he says 'they failed'.

"It is so regrettable that they had to endure this experience when they were already suffering immeasurable heartache and grief, for us to make the necessary changes to ensure no other child or family has to suffer due to lack of community palliative care services," Mr Gloster said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly stated that it isn't acceptable to see the absence of paediatric palliative care services for any period of time, purely based on where you live.

