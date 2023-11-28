Play Button
Funeral of Ben Dunne to take place today in Dublin

25/5/00BEN DUNNE LEAVING THE MORIARTY TRIBUNAL AT LUNCH TIME TODAY SEE TRIBUNAL COPYPIC:MARC O'SULLIVAN/COLLINS/DUBLIN
Beat News
Beat News
The funeral of well-known businessman Ben Dunne will take place on Tuesday morning in west Dublin.

Large numbers of mourners are expected to attend at St Mochta's Church in Porterstown, Clonsilla, and extra seating is being provided in the parish centre nearby. The funeral is also being live-streamed online.

The former Dunnes Stores boss, who later established a chain of fitness centres across Dublin, died aged 74 while holidaying in Dubai.

Born in Cork, he played a leading role in the growth of the Dunnes Stores supermarket empire founded by his father Ben Senior, and went on to become one of the country's best known entrepreneurs.

The straight-talking businessman led a colourful life, with a series of highs and lows.

He survived a kidnapping by the IRA in 1981, and was embroiled in a payments to politicians controversy in the mid-1990s.

He is survived by his wife Mary, children, grandchildren, sisters, extended family, and a large circle of friends.

