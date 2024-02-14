Funeral of Matthew Healy takes place in Cork

Lego cars, jellies and a cycling helmet are among the mementoes brought to the altar during the funeral of Matthew Healy.

The village of Watergrasshill in County Cork came to a standstill this afternoon as family members shouldered the six-year-old’s coffin to the church of the Immaculate Conception.

Parish Priest Father Christy Fitzgerald told the congregation that Matthew’s death has left the community "encircled by pain, sadness and overwhelming grief".

Matthew’s uncle Dan spoke about his love of the outdoors.

"It isn't hundreds of miles he cycled with his Dad and his uncle and his cousins - it's thousands.

"We also have a ribbon from the Far West festival - which is a sample of the camping trips with his Dad and his uncles and cousins

"That's just a little sample of his wonderful life," he told mourners.

Six-year-old Matthew died on Friday after he was found unresponsive in a car close to Dunmore East in Waterford.

The funeral is not being streamed online and people are being asked not to click on any links claiming to show the service to protect their personal information

Mass is to be followed by a private service at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

Reporting by Jamie O'Hara