Funeral of teenage girl killed in road traffic collision takes place today

Funeral of teenage girl killed in road traffic collision takes place today
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The funeral of the teenage girl who was killed in a road traffic collision over the weekend is taking place today.

15 year old Molly Dempsey died in the early hours of Sunday morning in a single vehicle collision that happened on the Carlow-Wicklow border.

Molly Dempsey was a passenger in the car at the time of the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred before 5 am at Slaney Park, Baltinglass, County Wicklow.

Her funeral mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning at St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass.

After a Requiem Mass, she will be laid to rest in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Molly is sadly missed by her parents Nigel and Mary, brothers Joe, Charlie and Jake, sisters Laura, Yvonne and Ella, grandmothers May (Fox) and Dolly (Dempsey) uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to the late teenager online.

"Doesn't feel reel, it really is a cruel world the most beautiful kind caring girl with the most beautiful smile. Only a baby had so much more to give", one person wrote.

Another post read; "Rest in peace Molly. Such a beautiful girl gone to soon."

Molly’s Funeral Mass on Friday morning can be also be viewed via a webstream link.

