GAA club leads tributes following passing of 15-year-old Caoimhin Mallon

A local GAA club has led tributes following the sudden death of a promising young player at just 15 years of age.

Caoimhin Mallon passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly" in Craigavon Area Hospital in Co. Armagh on Sunday last (May 7).

Local media has reported that the much-loved teen collapsed at his home early Sunday morning before being rushed to hospital. It is also understood that he suffered from asthma.

A fundraising page for Caoimhin set up on justgiving.com has raised over €3,000 to date thanks to donations from 171 supporters. All proceeds are set to go to Asthma + Lung UK.

Caoimhin's local GAA club St.Pauls GFC Lurgan has suspended all activity for the foreseeable as a mark of respect.

Taking to Facebook, the club stated: "The committee and members of Naomh Pól CLG An Lorgain deeply regret the death of our player Caoimhín, loving son of Committee member Jude and member Donna and loving brother of our Secretary Dáire and Saoirse.

"We wish to offer our deepest sympathy to the entire family circle. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

The teen's school, St Ronan's College Lurgan, has also paid tribute to the bright young student. The post can be read below:

Caoimhin will be laid to rest at St Paul’s Church in Lurgan this coming Thursday (May 11), before burial at St Colman’s Cemetery.