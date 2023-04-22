Play Button
Garda Ombudsman investigator resigns after allegedly partying with Gerry Hutch

Simon Harris, © PA Wire/PA Images
Revelations at the Garda Ombudsman are a “serious matter which needs to be investigated”, Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris made a statement after it emerged that an experienced investigator with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) had resigned after telling people he had attended a party that Gerry Hutch was at last week.

The gathering was held on Monday after Mr Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, who was shot at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

GSOC has launched an internal investigation.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin after he was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne. Photo: Sam Boal/PA. 

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Harris said he has requested a report from GSOC.

“This is a serious matter which needs to be investigated. That investigation is being considered by GSOC, so it would not be appropriate for me to comment on it at this time,” he said.

“I have requested a report from the chairperson of GSOC, which I expect to receive in the coming days.

“I will say that GSOC has a vital role in upholding confidence in policing in Ireland, and it is incredibly important that public confidence in GSOC be maintained.”

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien earlier told RTÉ it was a single matter which had been dealt with, adding he did not believe it would have a “contagion effect”.

“I don’t think we can read into that it goes any further,” he said.

The Minister said GSOC has a very important role, adding it has the full support of the Government.

Rebecca Black, PA

