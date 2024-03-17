Gardaí and Gsoc investigating fatal hit-and-run overnight

Both the Gardaí and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) are appealing for information following a hit-and-run incident in Co Louth overnight in which a pedestrian was killed.

The collision happened on Rathmullen Road in Drogheda at around 2.30am.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was found unresponsive on the road. Emergency services attended the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Gardaí confirmed the vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene. However, a vehicle of interest was subsequently recovered and will now undergo technical and forensic examinations.

The scene has been preserved to allow for a forensic examination to take place, and local diversions have been put in place.

The local coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination on the man's body is due to be carried out.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, including those with camera or dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to come forward.

Gsoc has also made a similar appeal, asking that anyone with information or footage make it available to investigators.

The commission confirmed the incident had been referred to Gsoc and is now being investigated, adding: "As such, no further comment will be made at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Information can be provided to Gsoc on 0818-600 800, or via [email protected].

Muireann Duffy

