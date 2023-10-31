Gardaí appeal for missing Kilkenny man

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Kilkenny man.

42-year-old David Walsh was last seen in Mullinavat, County Kilkenny, on Sunday 29th October 2023.

David is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a stocky build, fair/blond hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, David was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and white runners.

Gardaí and David's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on David's whereabouts is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

