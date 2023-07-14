Gardai appeal for witnesses to Wexford crash

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for witnesses to a crash in County Wexford this morning.

The collision, which involved a pedestrian and a truck, occurred north of Oylegate on the N11 at around 8:45 am this morning, Friday.

The male pedestrian, in his 30s, was seriously injured and was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The truck driver, a male in his late 60s, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

The N11 stretch had been closed, however, following a technical examination by Gardaí, has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them. They are also appealing for anyone with camera footage, including dash cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

