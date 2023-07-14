Man injured in Wexford crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Wexford earlier.

Gardaí are still at the scene in Oylgate where the incident happened.

A Garda spokesperson has told Beat News that it involved a car and a pedestrian.

The road is to remain closed for technical examination with diversions in place.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a road traffic incident on the N11 at Oylgate. Co. Wexford. The N11 is currently closed. Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect traffic disruptions in the area.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/L1PMvFxhjM — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 14, 2023

Drivers are being warned to be extra safe while driving as there is a lot of water on the roads.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place - making driving conditions more dangerous.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

