Man injured in Wexford crash

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Wexford earlier.

Gardaí are still at the scene in Oylgate where the incident happened.

A Garda spokesperson has told Beat News that it involved a car and a pedestrian.

The road is to remain closed for technical examination with diversions in place.

Drivers are being warned to be extra safe while driving as there is a lot of water on the roads.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place - making driving conditions more dangerous.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

