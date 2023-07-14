Gardaí at scene of Wexford crash

A serious crash has happened in Oylgate Co. Wexford.

Gardaí have told Beat News the road will be closed for a number of hours and diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Drivers are being told to expect traffic.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a road traffic incident on the N11 at Oylgate. Co. Wexford. The N11 is currently closed. Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect traffic disruptions in the area.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/L1PMvFxhjM — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 14, 2023

More to follow.

