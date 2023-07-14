Play Button
Wexford News

Gardaí at scene of Wexford crash

Gardaí at scene of Wexford crash
A Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
A serious crash has happened in Oylgate Co. Wexford.

Gardaí have told Beat News the road will be closed for a number of hours and diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Drivers are being told to expect traffic.

More to follow.

