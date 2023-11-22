Gardaí arrest man who laundered romance fraud largesse

A man in his 40s who helped launder the proceeds of romance frauds has been arrested by Gardaí.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to Xtra.ie, Gardaí confirmed that 15 potential victims have been so far identified.

The victims who are yet to be publicly identified are alleged to have been collectively defrauded of over €275,000.

The man was arrested on Monday in the west Dublin area by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

He was detained at a Garda station in Dublin before later being released.

The money is understood to come from romance frauds operating in numerous countries worldwide from November 2017 to date.

In 2022, 70% of all victims of romance fraud in Ireland were female and a total of €1,958,089 was stolen, up 23% on the previous year.

According to Garda, figures a total of €5,923,869 has been stolen in romance fraud since 2019.

