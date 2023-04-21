Gardaí investigate spate of thefts in Carlow this week

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a number of burglaries that took place across the county this week.

The first incident took place on Monday in the centre of Carlow Town.

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Castle Hill in which a television and a tablet were taken.

A window at the rear of the house was smashed to gain entry sometime between 6.30pm on Monday and 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The second incident took place Wednesday near Rossmore View, Carlow.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after four men in a scut truck stole underground cable from a house.

The building materials were taken around 11.30pm on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen these men or this vehicle or may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Gardaí are also investigating following a report of a burglary at a house in Straboe on Tuesday evening the 18th of April.

The suspect was disturbed by the home owner and fled in a grey/silver car.

He was wearing a navy jumper with white stripes and a baseball cap.

The incident occurred shortly after 5.30pm. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact

The next incident of burglary in Co. Carlow was reported in Regent St, Muinebheag.

Gardaí are investigating following the theft of a number of tools from a van on Wednesday evening.

The black Renault Trafic van was parked on Regent St around 9.30 when men were seen removing tools from the back of the van.

The lock had been drilled and Leister floor welder, a DeWalt battery drill, 2 DeWalt Impacter drills, a DeWalt radio, a DeWalt bag and various batteries were taken.

More tools were taken from another van that was parked on Kilkenny Road, Carlow on Wednesday evening.

Around 10pm a man returned to his van, a white Renault Trafic, to find his van had been entered and a number of work tools taken: a drill, an impact gun, a grease gun and battery charger.

That incident occurred between 8pm and 10pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to these incidents or anyone who may be offered any of this items for sale to contact their local Garda Station.

