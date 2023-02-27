Gardaí seek help in finding Wexford man (26) missing over a week

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Rokas Markevicius.

Rokas is originally from Lithuania, grew up in Wexford and has been living in Dublin for some time.

He was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on Sunday 19th February. He is described as being 5’ 10” in height and of medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a long black Parka jacket, dark grey tracksuit and dark blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Roka’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

Rokas friends and family have also been asking people on social media to share their post to help find the missing man.