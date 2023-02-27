Play Button
Play Button
News

Gardaí seek help in finding Wexford man (26) missing over a week

Gardaí seek help in finding Wexford man (26) missing over a week
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Rokas Markevicius.

Rokas is originally from Lithuania, grew up in Wexford and has been living in Dublin for some time.

He was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on Sunday 19th February. He is described as being 5’ 10” in height and of medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a long black Parka jacket, dark grey tracksuit and dark blue shoes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Roka’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

Rokas friends and family have also been asking people on social media to share their post to help find the missing man.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Emergency services at scene of crash in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Penneys roll out free sewing classes and they're coming to the South East

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Teenager dies in hospital following stabbing incident

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement