Gardaí warn of new online fraud called 'Half Price Scam'

An Garda Síochána are warning the public of a new online fraud doing the rounds known as the 'Half Price Scam'.

The new scam trend is seeing the perpetrator advertising on social media platforms that they can provide anything for half the original price.

The products or items that the scammers are alleging to provide can range. An Garda Síochána say they could be vouchers, hotel stays, salon appointments, take-away food, purchases at off-licences, oil companies and car parts.

They also advertise that they can pay utility bills.

How does the scam target the victim?

Gardaí say the way it works is that buyer contacts the Fraudster via social media and tells them what they want to purchase or what bill they want to pay.

The buyer pays this person half the price and then the fraudster contacts the businesses (usually over the phone) and purchases the items/pays the bill for the full price.

The fraudster is using Cloned, stolen Bank & Credit Cards to purchase the items.

The Shop/ Company who sells the products are unaware it’s a fraud until the Bank informs them that there is a chargeback on the transaction.

This will then see an investigation commence and as with all online fraud you follow the money - starting with the person who fraudulently received the goods.

Gardaí are warning people that if they engage in this activity they will be investigated for obtaining goods or services by deception!

Often, the Fraudster is using stolen credit card details which are issued from banks outside of Ireland.

Retailers are being advised to always check the country of origin of a credit card on www.bincodes.com.

A person using a card from a different Country may be a red flag and would require extra inquiries to be carried out by the businesses.

An Garda Síochána are stressing that the Fraudster can use a cloned Irish card as well.

What to do if you've been scammed?

Where you believe you have been the victim of an online scam or fraud you should report it to your local Garda Station, and also use the online reporting service of the website or forum on which you were scammed.

When reporting to your local Gardaí, bring copied of all emails, account details, copies of the advertisement of online posting and any other relevant information you may have.

Most users of the Internet will have fallen victim or encountered an online scam in which attackers attempt to obtain personal information such as logon profiles or banking details.

In addition, users may have received emails offering them the change to share in a secret fortune or to claim their lottery win or tax refunds. T

hese are some of the scams that circulate on the Internet and about which online users should be aware.

Complaints of online crime or those involving computers should first be made to your local Garda Station.

