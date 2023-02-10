Play Button
Tributes pour in following death of Ger Loughnane's son Conor

Tributes have been paid following the death of the son of All-Ireland-winning manager Ger Loughnane.

Conor Loughnane died on Tuesday, his family have confirmed.

"Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, Mary and Ger, his brother Barry, his adored nephews Harry and Aaron and niece Neila," his death notice read.

Ger Loughnane. Photo: Inpho

"Conor will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, workmates and his many friends," it added.

Conor's father Ger is known for leading his native Clare to two All-Ireland Senior Hurling titles in 1995 and 1997, and for his work as a pundit with RTÉ.

Conor's reposal is due to take place at McMahon's Funeral Home in Shannon on Friday, 4pm-6pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at midday at SS John & Paul Church, Shannon, followed by his burial in Illaunmenagh Cemetery.

