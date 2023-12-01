Girls Aloud announce second Dublin date following huge demand

Girls Aloud has added a second Dublin date to their upcoming reunion tour due to huge demand.

They initially announced a 3Arena gig for Saturday, May 18th, but that has now sold out. They will now play the venue on Friday, May 17th, as well, with tickets now on sale.

The pop stars will then play Belfast's SSE Arena on Monday, May 20th, before gigs across the UK.

The tour is in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The band announced the tour with a video which saw Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh reunite at a drive-in cinema where clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology were played.

The tour will be a “celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans”, the social media announcement said.

It comes after the death of Harding in 2021 at the age of 39, after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

Honouring Sarah Harding

In an interview with BBC News, Roberts said: “We’re going to do our absolute utmost to celebrate her in the most enormous, magical way.”

Coyle confirmed that while rumours of the reunion tour were true, there is no new music or video coming – “although we’ve shot a commercial”, she said.

Cheryl said: “Making new music without Sarah would be odd, but celebrating what we made together? Fabulous.”

The group formed in 2002 on reality show Popstars: The Rivals and went on to achieve four UK number-one singles and a Brit award for The Promise.

After parting ways, the group reunited with new music for their 10th anniversary – while a second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Harding was diagnosed with cancer.

Roberts said: “It’s not going to be easy for us to put a show together with four people, instead of five”, while Cheryl added: “It hasn’t felt right, until now, to do anything without her, but now we feel strong enough, emotionally.” - Additional reporting from Press Association

By James Cox

