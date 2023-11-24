Gofundme raises thousands for heroic Dublin delivery driver

A GoFundMe page for Caio Benicio has raised over €130,000 today.

The Dublin Deliveroo driver said he was in the 'right place at the right time' when he came upon Thursday's stabbing incident on Parnell Square East.

Benicio was driving on his motorbike past the scene, before dismounting his bike. He then removed his helmet and hit the attacker.

The GoFundMe, titled 'Buy Caoi Benicio a pint' has had over twelve thousand donations.

The organiser of the fundraiser said 'The man's a hero and the least we can do is buy him a pint'.

A second GoFundMe page has since emerged for the care worker and children who were involved in yesterday's attack.

The fundraiser, currently at over €30,000, will partly go to the care worker who was injured.

The organisers say she will be out of work for the foreseeable future due to her 'significant injuries'.

Money raised will 'support her in her time of need like she did for the children so bravely'.

Other money raised will support the children of Gaelscoil Colaiste Mhuire, as they deal with this week's events.

The fundraising page states:

"This should be the most special time of year for all children and at the school they are currently practicing for their Christmas school play and your help and donations will assist the school in making this year as special as possible for the Children and staff that have been impacted by this terrible event."