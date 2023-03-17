Government called on to ban TikTok from phones

There are calls for TikTok to be banned from government-issued phones in Ireland.

The call came from Midlands-West MEP, Colm Markey.

It comes after the app was banned from all UK government devices yesterday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been under pressure from senior MPs to follow the US and the European Union in barring the video-sharing app from official devices.

Advertisement

A security review in the UK raised concerns about how data is used, despite TikTok denying that they share anything with the Beijing government.

"Just to err on the side of caution, I think we need to follow suit maybe," MEP Markey said.

He says he has written to the Taoiseach as well as the Ceann Comhairle to suggest considering his recommendation.

The Irish government has now sought advice from cyber security experts on whether the video-sharing platform should be allowed on work phones.

Advertisement

That's according to BreakingNews.ie.

According to the news outlet, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government was liaising with the country’s National Cyber Security Centre.

At the moment, there has been no change to the government's position on TikTok being on official's phones, but Mr Varadkar says the matter is being kept "under review."

“As things stand, we’re not advising anybody in the public sector or in government to remove TikTok from their work phone but that is still under review," he said.

Advertisement

The app, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, has insisted the bans are based on “fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics”.

Separate concerns have recently been raised about the CCTV system in operation at the Irish parliament in Dublin which is made by a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

A human rights group highlighted qualms about the use of the surveillance cameras inside and outside the Houses of the Oireachtas in Dublin.

Mr Varadkar, who is visiting Washington DC as part of St Patrick’s events, insisted that was an issue for the Oireachtas authorities, not the Government.

“But, you know, those cameras have been in operation for a very long time around Leinster House and other places and I haven’t been made aware of any substantive concerns in relation to them,” he added.