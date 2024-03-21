Harris gains backing to become next Fine Gael leader

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has the backing of a number of his party colleagues to become the next leader of Fine Gael.

Following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's shock announcement that he is to resign as leader of the Government and Fine Gael, nominations for his party successor opened on Thursday morning and are set to close on Monday.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Neale Richmond confirmed his support of Mr Harris becoming the next party leader on Thursday morning.

Speaking to RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland, Mr Richmond said while no one has yet declared their leadership bid, if Mr Harris was to do so, he would "absolutely be backing him to be the next leader of our party".

The junior minister said he had spoken to Mr Harris briefly, "but not about the specifics", adding that the Minister "certainly said he was considering" putting his name into the mix.

Sharing a clip of the interview on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Richmond wrote: "Our party and our country wakes to a new dawn.

"Earlier I declared my support for my good friend Simon Harris to be the next leader of Fine Gael & ultimately the next taoiseach.

"I believe Simon has the compassion, values & vision to lead Fine Gael."

Speaking to the same programme, Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon, who is chair of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, said his role is to ensure that the contest for a new leader runs smoothly and fairly.

Mr Dillion explained a nominee needs at least 10 per cent backing, which equates to a minimum of six party members.

There will then be regional hustings on March 26th, 27th and 28th, with voting among party councillors on April 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Following that, there will be a meeting of the parliamentary party on April 5th, where the votes will be verified and counted, and the new leader will then be announced before the party’s Ard Fheis on April 6th.

New era

The Mayo TD said he thinks “everyone would welcome a contest”, adding it will “mark the beginning of a new era for Fine Gael”.

He said he is confident the party can gain more in the next general election under a new leader, adding that while Mr Varadkar's decision had caught everyone off-guard, he respected his decision.

“I think for anyone to resign from high office certainly takes a certain level of courage and dedication, and he believes that a new leader will be in a better place to gain seats, and renew and strengthen the top tier team within Fine Gael.

“And I think what we need now is to move on from yesterday's earthquake, to ensure that we have a structured process in place, which will be overseen by the senior Executive council, which met last night to discuss the way forward. It's a transparent and inclusive process that gives every member a voice,” Mr Dillion added.

He said the party is fortunate to have “really high calibre” members who could contest the leadership.

“I think having a contest will, in one sense, allow those candidates to engage with the membership all across the country, in outlining their position, creating a renewed focus on both the direction of the party, but also in policy.”

Mr Dillon declined to say who he would support in the leadership contest, stating it would not be appropriate in his role as chair.

Contest

Early indications suggest Mr Harris is the frontrunner to step into the leadership position, with Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humpreys also likely to be in the mix.

On Wednesday, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney ruled himself out of the race.

The Irish Times reports, in addition to Mr Richmond, Mr Harris has also gained the backing of several of his parliamentary party colleagues.

They include Senators Barry Ward, Martin Conway, John McGahon and Michael Carrigy.

The party's MEPs Frances Fitzgerald and Maria Walsh are also set to support Mr Harris, should he run.

The tally means Mr Harris has secured the minimum required support to secure a nomination to become party leader.

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 9.45am. Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke.