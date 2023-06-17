HB ice cream to discontinue fan favourite

Ice cream makers HB have confirmed their once fan favourite 'Choc ice' is to be discontinued.

The ice cream brand announced yesterday that the 'Choc ice' isn't as popular as it once was, and will soon be no more.

The news sent fans of the ice cream into a frenzy, with many turning to social media to beg HB to reverse their decision.

A petition has even been started to bring back the chocolate covered ice-cream treat.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the petition stands at over 900 signatures.

It's even been backed by Kerry TD, Michael Healy Rae. Turning to Twitter, Deputy Healy Rae said "what’s next ?? Is nothing sacred anymore ?"

Will you miss the Choc ice? Or are you willing to take the trip to Meath to share some ice cream with your pup...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.