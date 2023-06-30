Hozier announces Irish concert dates

Calling all Hozier fans!

On Friday, Hozier announced the details for his performance of his Unreal Unearth Tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on December 19th, 2023.

This follows the news of the Unreal Unearth Tour announcement which includes a performance at The SSE Arena, Belfast on December 17th. Hozier will be joined by special guests The Last Dinner Party.

After a four-year hiatus, Hozier released his EP Eat Your Young on St Patrick’s Day and also his birthday. The release included all new material and featured three songs – the title track, All Things End, and Through Me (The Flood).

His third album Unreal Unearth will be released on August 18th and will feature his new single Francesca! which he released in May.

With over 22 billion global streams, numerous platinum album certifications, multiple award nominations and wins, Hozier is recognised as one of the foremost singer-songwriters of our generation.

Tickets for the concert at the 3Arena in Dublin are priced from €44.90 inclusive and go on general sale at 9am on Friday, July 7th here.

By Katie Mellett

