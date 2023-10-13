Human remains found in Cork confirmed as those of Tina Satchwell

The human remains discovered at a property in Co Cork earlier this week have been confirmed as being those of Tina Satchwell.

The search of the property on Grattan Street in Youghal began on Tuesday, with the remains found on Wednesday.

The remains were taken to Cork University Hospital for examination and were confirmed as being those of Ms Satchwell using dental records.

Ms Satchwell was last seen alive in March 2017.

It is understood the remains were discovered in a walled-up area under a stairwell, and it is believed some renovation work has been carried out on the property.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster and anthropologist Dr Laureen Buckley attended the scene on Thursday, with Dr Bolster carrying out a preliminary examination of the remains.

A man has been arrested in connection with her death and remains in Garda custody after being arrested at a bus stop in Youghal at around midday on Thursday.

Gardaí have until Friday evening to charge the man, aged in his 50s, or release him.

By Olivia Kelleher

