Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Hurricane Nigel strengthens as it moves towards Ireland

Hurricane Nigel strengthens as it moves towards Ireland
Hurricane Nigel is gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: NOAA via AP
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Hurricane Nigel powered up to Category 2 storm status on Tuesday afternoon and could intensify further before it starts weakening in the coming days far out over the Atlantic Ocean, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

Nigel’s top sustained winds rose to 160kph by late Tuesday, up from 145kph earlier in the day when it was a strong Category 1 hurricane.

The system was centred about 955km east of Bermuda and moving to the north-northwest at 22kph. The island territory might see swells from Nigel that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, forecasters said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as the storm remained far from land.

Advertisement

The Miami-based hurricane centre said Nigel could strengthen some more early on Wednesday but is expected to begin weakening on Thursday and Friday and become a still strong post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

The remnants of Nigel is expected near Irish shores by the weekend with a lot of wind and rain. It will also be relatively mild. “During the hurricane season, you can quite often get the remnants of a hurricane which is carrying warm, moist air,” explained Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock.

By Associated Press Reporters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Fully-fit squad for Ireland with Finlay Bealham available for South Africa match

 By Beat News
News 2

Wexford couple killed in Rome crash to be laid to rest

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Lit fireworks thrown into shop and bus in Belfast

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement