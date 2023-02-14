An Irish celebrity has appeared in court on defilement charges.

The man, who can’t be named because of the nature of the charges, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 on dates in 2010 and 2011.

The man was arrested this morning and appeared before Dublin District Court just after lunch.

He is facing three charges of engaging in a sexual act with a child, who was under the age of 17, at two unknown locations in Dublin, and one specified location in Dublin city centre on dates in 2010 and 2011.

There was no objection to bail when he appeared before Judge John Brennan this afternoon and there was also no application for legal aid.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment, which means if he contests the allegations, he will stand trial before a judge and jury at Circuit Court level.

If he decides to enter a plea, he will also be sent forward to the higher court for sentencing.

The man was remanded on bail today in his own bond of €500 to appear in court again next month where it’s expected he’ll be served with a book of evidence.