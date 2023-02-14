Play Button
Play Button
News

Irish celebrity has appeared in court on defilement charges

Irish celebrity has appeared in court on defilement charges
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An Irish celebrity has appeared in court on defilement charges.

The man, who can’t be named because of the nature of the charges, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 on dates in 2010 and 2011.

The man was arrested this morning and appeared before Dublin District Court just after lunch.

He is facing three charges of engaging in a sexual act with a child, who was under the age of 17, at two unknown locations in Dublin, and one specified location in Dublin city centre on dates in 2010 and 2011.

Advertisement

There was no objection to bail when he appeared before Judge John Brennan this afternoon and there was also no application for legal aid.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment, which means if he contests the allegations, he will stand trial before a judge and jury at Circuit Court level.

If he decides to enter a plea, he will also be sent forward to the higher court for sentencing.

The man was remanded on bail today in his own bond of €500 to appear in court again next month where it’s expected he’ll be served with a book of evidence.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two charged with murder of young man are granted bail

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí search for burglars who drowned dogs while robbing house in Tipperary

 By Dayna Kearney
Entertainment 3

Paul Mescal responds to the 'Pheobe Bridgers' question

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement