Irish father and son die while on holiday in Turkey

Irish father and son die while on holiday in Turkey
An Irish man and his son have died while on holiday in Turkey, according to reports.

The man, aged in his 30s, and his young son are believed to be from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The crash they were involved in took place on Monday. It is understood the pair were killed when the moped they were travelling on crashed around 3.30 pm local time in the tourist town of Alanya.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” a spokesman said.

More to follow...

By Press Association and Sarah Slater

